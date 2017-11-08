Meet Durham Police's latest crime fighter

Durham Police have unveiled their latest recruit and he certainly has the cute factor.

Trainee PD Dexter has joined Durham Constabulary as the latest crime fighter.

A crime fighter in the making.

A spokesman for the force, said the pup was donated to the force from a family in Cleveland who wanted to see him progress as a police dog.

He said: "At 16-weeks-old he is at the very beginning of his policing career and will eventually be trained as an explosives search dog.

"He is busy being socialised at the moment (in between eating treats and looking really cute) and will be at Lumiere in Durham next Saturday, November 18, getting used to crowds of people with his handler.

"Say hello if you see him – he loves a fuss."