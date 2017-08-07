Mayor of Peterlee charged with grooming boy

The mayor of Peterlee is due to appear in court today to face a sex charge allegation.

Councillor Lee Cook, from Peterlee, is charged with meeting a boy under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

The 29-year-old town councillor is due to appear before magistrates today.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: "A 29-year-old man from Peterlee has been charged with meeting a boy under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

"Lee Cook, of Quantock Place, is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today."

A spokesman for the North East Party, which he represents as a member for the Edenhill area of the town, issued a statement after the arrest at the weekend.

It said: "The North East Party has become aware of the arrest of one of our members.

"We have no prior knowledge or information about this matter and have acted immediately to suspend the person concerned while any police inquiry or legal process takes place.

"Senior North East Party members have also taken immediate action to ensure that all the work of the party continues on the basis of 'business as usual'.

"In the interests of justice the North East Party will be making no further comment at this time."