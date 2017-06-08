Manchester terror attack inquests to open tomorrow

The inquests into the deaths of those killed in the Manchester terror attack will open tomorrow.

Last month's atrocity left 22 people dead, including seven children, and scores injured.

North East victims include teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields; Jane Tweddle, 51, originally from Hartlepool; and Courtney Boyle, 18, and her stepdad Philip Tron, 31, from Gateshead.

The inquests into the deaths of the victims are due to begin on Friday at 10.30am.

They will be opened at Manchester Civil Justice Centre by senior coroner for Manchester Nigel Meadows.

The hearings are expected to be adjourned pending the completion of the police investigation.

An inquest into suicide bomber Salman Abedi's death will be opened at a later date.