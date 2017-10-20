'Man with van' convicted after failing to provide assistance in fly-tipping probe

A ‘man with a van’ has been found guilty of failing to provide assistance to a fly-tipping investigation.

Thomas Adey, 36, of Collingwood Court, Usworth, Washington, was found guilty in his absence at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

After a fly-tip was discovered in the Urpeth Lane area of Chester-le-Street, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood wardens tracked the origins of the waste to an address in Washington.

The occupier of the property informed the wardens she had recently had a new kitchen fitted, and had paid a man by the name of ‘Tommy’ to remove the waste.

Neighbourhood Wardens were shown a business card for ‘Tommy’ which showed a business linked to Adey.

After contacting Adey by telephone, he was informed he must attend an interview within 14 days, or face prosecution.

As no further contact was received from Adey, he was fined £440 by magistrates, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 as well as paying Durham County Council costs of £467.01.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “The vast majority of people do the right thing and get rid of their waste legally, but there’s a small minority who continue to blight their communities.

“There’s no excuse for not providing Neighbourhood Wardens with the information they need to prosecute fly-tippers, and we hope this will act as a deterrent for those who think they’re above the law.

“People have a responsibility to know where their waste is going to end up, and sometimes when the price is too good to be true – it is just that.

“If your waste is fly-tipped and traced back to you, you could be taken to court and prosecuted.”