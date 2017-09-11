Man who died after being hit by car in Sunderland is named

A man who died after being hit by a car in Sunderland yesterday has been named.

Stephen John Wheeler, 45, from the Tunstall area of the city, was struck on Tunstall Hope Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 1am.

Medics attended, but Mr Wheeler was confirmed dead at the scene.

Steve Charlton, from the police control room, said: "We were notified at 1.06am and responded to an incident near to the Venerable Bede School on Tunstall Hope Bank.

"A male pedestrian was in collision with a motor vehicle."

A Northumbria Police spokesman today added: "The man who died in a collision on Tunstall Hope Road in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as Stephen John Wheeler, who was 45 and from the Tunstall area of Sunderland."

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.05am by a passer by to Tunstall Hope Road.

"We deployed an emergency care clinical manager, an ambulance and a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) with a doctor on board.

"The call was to a report of a male hit by a car and the patient was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Michelle Boyes, who lives close to the school, was shocked to hear of the death.

She said: "I got up to go to the bathroom in the early hours and saw blue flashing lights go past the window.

"It is a shock. I'm sad to hear that.

"It is usually very quiet on a night. It is a busy road but on the night it is quiet."

Jack Smith, 63, of The Maltings, said: "It is a very fast road. Cars come round at a ridiculous speed.

"The junctions are not the best but that is mainly because of school activity."

A 35-year-old mum-of-two, who did not wish to be named, said: "Cars come hurtling round. I don't know if it is something to do with the road surface because it is slippy.

"It is bad enough in cars, never mind on foot. I think people try to cut through from the town up to here otherwise you have got to walk all the way around."