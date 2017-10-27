Man taken to hospital with spinal injuries following crash in Washington

A man has been taken to hospital with neck and spinal injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Washington.

The incident involving a Hyundai and a Honda Civic, took place at 3:16pm today on the A182 at the junction of the A194 in Washington.

Eight firefighters from Washington Community Fire Station were called to the scene and used cutting equipment to remove the roof of the Honda Civic to rescue the man who had become trapped inside the car.

He was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Newcastle by ambulance suffering from neck and spinal injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.