Man taken to hospital in critical condition after fall from bike

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a pedal bike near Seaham.

The 44-year-old was found with serious head and back injuries following the fall which happened in Dalton-le-Dale.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service crew was called into action at about 11.15am, yesterday.

The man was placed into a medically induced coma before being taken to Newcastle's Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

His condition is said to be "critical."

As yet, there are no details how the man came to fall off his bike.