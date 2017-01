A man has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Sunderland.

It happened next to the Toll Bar roundabout, in Ryhope Road.

Three ambulances were spotted at the scene just before 1pm.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Incident on A1018 #Ryhope concluded.

"RTC involving two vehicles.

"One male rescued by fire service personnel and conveyed to hospital."