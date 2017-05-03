Man taken to hospital after Sunderland fire engine crash

One man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a fire engine in Sunderland.

Police were called to the incident on St Lukes Terrace at 12.23pm today to a crash involving a fire engine and car.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment, but is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 12.23pm to a collision on St Lukes Terrace involving a fire engine and car.

"The driver of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"His condition is not believed to be serious or life threatening.

"The fire engine was on its way to an incident."