Man taken to hospital after house fire is tackled by firefighters

A man was taken to hospital after a house fire last night.

Two appliances from Seaham and one from Peterlee fire stations were called to Cottages Road in Dawdon, Seaham, just before 10.25pm yesterday.

One man was taken to hospital.

The first calls to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service reported a door was on fire.

There were also concerns people were inside the house, but the emergency services found everyone was accounted for when they arrived.

Four crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Fans were also used to clear the house of fumes.

The fire service and Durham Constabulary will be carrying out a joint investigation into the incident, but the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.