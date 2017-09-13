Man taken to hospital after falling outside Stadium of Light in Sunderland

A man was taken to hospital after falling outside the Stadium of Light.

It happened shortly after Sunderland's game against Nottingham Forest ended on Tuesday night, which the visitors won 1-0.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 9,45pm to say that a gentleman had fallen over at the park and ride area outside the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle and a double crew vehicle to the scene.

"We took the patient to Sunderland Royal A&E for further treatment."

The current condition of the man is not known.