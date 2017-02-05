Man stole gloves worth £18 from Primark - it ended up costing him £105

The following cases have been dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court:

Jordan Tutty, 24, of Greenwood Road, Grindon, admitted stealing gloves, worth £18, from Primark, jointly with another man, on December 11 last year. He was discharged conditionally for six months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £85.

Shaun Steavens, 25, of Newbury Street, Seaburn, Sunderland, was found guilty after a trial of, jointly with others, threatening unlawful violence, at Mile End Road, South Shields, on January 1, 2016. He was sentenced to a six-month community order, and banned from entering South Shields town centre between 7pm and 7am. He was told to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £400 costs.

John Williamson, 63, of South View, Newfield, Chester-le-Street, admitted to stealing £3894.22 belonging to the Department for Work and Pensions in Sunderland, between April 6, 2015, and November, 9, 2015. He was given a community order with a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am, and told to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Shaun Fenwick, 35, of Dunkirk Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover, which was unlicensed on the A19 Tyne Tunnel on June 30, 2016. He was ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £192.50 and costs of £85.

Alan Prudhoe, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was found guilty in absence of failing to take steps to remedy a building in his ownership, namely 231 Hylton Road, as required by a notice served upon him, on April 8, 2016. He was fined £660 and was told to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £649.45.

Darren Chamberlin, 41, of Wellington Walk, Sulgrave, Washington, admitted to possession of a lock knife in a public place and possession of cannabis, on October 20, 2016. He was fined £189 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £120.