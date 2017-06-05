Man still in 'critical' condition after hit-and-run

A man who was the victim of a hit-and-run attack remains in a critical condition, according to police.

At around 9.40pm last Friday officers were told that a 42-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle on Seaham Road, in Houghton, which has then driven away from the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said today he remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A short time later at around 11.25pm police received a report of a disturbance at an address in nearby Queensway, also in Houghton.

Officers attended and found that three men had entered the address and assaulted a the male occupant of the address before fleeing the area.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around what has happened but police do believe that the two incidents are linked.

Those involved in both incidents are believed to be known to each other and five people have been arrested.

Two of the five people remain in police custody at this time, two have been released without charge and one has been released under investigation.

Chiefs have said that extra police are in the area on patrol in a bid to reassure residents.

Those with information about the incident, or the people involved, are being urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1159 02/06/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.