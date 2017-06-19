Man smashed police car with metal pole after argument

An enraged man took out his anger on a patrol car parked at a police station – smashing it with a metal pole before officers’ eyes.

Connor Kellett, 20, had argued with his father when he left home to cool down in the early hours of the morning on May 22, Sunderland magistrates heard.

He looks outside and sees the defendant standing next to a marked police vehicle, armed with a metal pole, and he is smashing the windscreen with it James Palmer, prosecuting

But armed with the pole, Kellett reached Houghton Police Station and set about smashing up a marked police vehicle, causing £2,000 of damage.

Prosecutor James Palmer said an officer working in the front office of the police station at 2,15am heard two loud bangs in quick succession.

Mr Palmer said: “He looks outside and sees the defendant standing next to a marked police vehicle, armed with a metal pole, and he is smashing the windscreen with it.”

The court heard the police vehicle’s windscreen, bonnet and nearside window were damaged.

Kellett was seen to throw the pole away, however, it was later recovered and he was arrested.

He was taken to Southwick Police Station, where he made no comments to questions put to him during interview.

Mr Palmer added: “He is 20 years of age and has not been before the court since he was a youth. He has no convictions as an adult.”

Kellett, of Dunkirk Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said his client has anger management issues.

Mr McAlindon said: “It is in some respects a worrying set of circumstances where he is at a police station smashing up a police car.

“Speaking to Connor there is no concrete explanation as to why he did it. It was a random act, he’s not been in trouble for a number of years.

“I’ve spoken to his mother and very recently he had an argument with family members, in particular his father.

“It was quite a serious argument with his father.

“As a response, it’s quite something.

“He was in the police station so he knew he would be caught.”

Kellett was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of specified activity. He was told to pay compensation of £1,000.