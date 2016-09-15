Man rescued after climbing to top of Sunderland bridge

Firefighters were called to the rescue after a man climbed to the top of Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to the bridge at 8.22pm yesterday after concerns were raised for a man on the top of the curve of the bridge.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews from South Shields, Byker and Marley Park attended along with police, ambulance, Sunderland Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI Inshore Lifeboat Crew.

A rope rescue team had to use an aerial ladder to reach the man before bringing him to safety.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We received a call at 8.22pm over concern for a man on the top of the curve of the bridge. We dispatched a rope rescue team, a category one appliance from the area and a swift water rescue team in case he ended up in the water, which he didn't.

"We also had an aerial ladder platform there. We used the aerial ladder to get up to the top of the bridge and two rope rescue operatives went up there in the cage.

"They secured the casualty and brought him down. They left him in the care of police and ambulance and he was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital. We left the incident at about 10pm."

Wearmouth Bridge was temporarily closed while the man was rescued.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We sent our Sunderland Coastguard team to assist the police with a gentleman on the bridge."