Man killed after being hit by car near Sunderland school

A man has died after being hit by a car in Sunderland.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck on Tunstall Hope Road in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 1am.

Steve Charlton from the police control room said: "We were notified at 1.06am and responded to an incident near to the Venerable Bede School on Tunstall Hope Bank.

"A male pedestrian was in collision with a motor vehicle. He has not been identified."

The man subsequently died of his injuries.

Medics attended the scene but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.05am by a passer by to Tunstall Hope Road.

"We deployed an emergency care clinical manager, an ambulance and a HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) with a doctor on board.

"The call was to a report of a male hit by a car and the patient was confirmed deceased at the scene."

Michelle Boyes, who lives close to the school, was shocked to hear of the death.

She said: "I got up to go to the bathroom in the early hours and saw blue flashing lights go past the window.

"It is a shock. I'm sad to hear that.

"It is usually very quiet on a night. It is a busy road but on the night it is quiet."

Jack Smith, 63, of The Maltings, said: "It is a very fast road. Cars come round at a ridiculous speed.

"The junctions are not the best but that is mainly because of school activity."

A 35-year-old mum of two, who did not wish to be named, said: "Cars come hurtling round. I don't know if it is something to do with the road surface because it is slippy.

"It is bad enough in cars, never mind on foot. I think people try to cut through from the town up to here otherwise you have got to walk all the way around."