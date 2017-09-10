Man killed after being hit by car

Have your say

A man has died after being hit by a car in Sunderland.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck on Tunstall Hope Road in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 1am.

Steve Charlton from the police control room said: "We were notified at 1.06am and responded to an incident near to the Venerable Bede School on Tunstall Hope Bank.

"A male pedestrian was in collision with a motor vehicle. He has not been identified."

The man subsequently died of his injuries.