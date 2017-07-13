Man identified in connection with Sunderland station defecating

Police have made contact with a man they wanted to speak to in connection with defecating at Sunderland train station.

British Transport Police appealed for information following three similar incidents at the station.

The first incident happened at 5.40am on September 16 last year. This was followed by further incidents at 5.45am on January 5 and, most recently, at 8.17am on July 4.

A spokesman for the BTP, said following the appeal the man they wanted to speak to has been identified.

He said: "The man will be voluntarily attending a meeting to speak with officers in due course.

"Officers would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in publicising the appeal."