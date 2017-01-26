Man found in Sunderland cemetery named locally

A man whose body was found in a Sunderland cemetery has been named locally as Jason Hodgson.

The discovery was made in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, between Chester Road and Hylton Road, on Wednesday morning.

Northumbria Police have confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Now members of the community have paid tribute to the man, said to be in his 40s, calling him a 'great lad.'

Adam Gartland said: "Never heard him say a bad word about anyone.

"Great lad gone far to soon. Still can't believe it, it hasn't sunk in.

"Thoughts are with his family and close friends. RIP to the lad with the mischievous smile."

Nicola Stobbart commented: "Can't actually believe this.

"I had the privilege of growing up around Jason and his lovely family.

"They were all like my family. Totally gutted. Thinking of you all xxx"

Gillian Steven added: "The nicest guy you could ever meet.

"I was only having a drink and a good old laugh with him after bumping into him 10 days ago.

"Till we meet again. RIP mate. Everyone will miss you x"

Julie Cummings commented: "No words can describe what we are feeling.

"We have lost a good mate.

"Our thoughts are with your family.

"Sleep tight Jason, from Tommy, Julie and family xx"

Becky Robson added: "RIP Jason. Such a lovely lad that I had the privilege to have worked with for a few years.

"You will be missed."