Man falls from Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

Emergency services have been called out after a man fell from Wearmouth Bridge today.

Northumbria Police say they were called just before 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman said: "At 2.24pm police received a report a man had fallen from Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

"Officers are at the scene, working together with the fire and rescue service.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who has any information that could help police, have been asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 0557 200417."

The condition of the man is not yet known.

