Man due in court on voyeurism charges

An alleged Peeping Tom is due to appear in court tomorrow accused of attempting to spy on residents of a Sunderland student block.

Steven Elstob was arrested after police were alerted to his presence in an unlet room at the site in Stockton Road, despite him having ceased employment as a lift engineer there.

Glenda Beck told magistrates in Sunderland he was in possession of various keys to the building and a telescope, when he was detained.

The 46-year-old entered no plea to an offence of trespass with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

He admitted possession of amphetamine.

The bench declined jurisdiction, and Elstob, of Durham Drive, Fellgate, Jarrow, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court tomorrow.

He was released on conditional bail.