Man due in court after South Shields homes were evacuated during 'bomb' scare

A man is due to appear in court today after dozens of homes were evacuated following a 'bomb' scare.

Wayne Allen, 38, of Lake Avenue, Marsden, has been charged with a number of assaults and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Residents in Lake Avenue were forced to leave their homes in the early hours of Friday as officers and an army bomb disposal team sealed off the area after officers discovered what they said ‘gave the appearance of improvised explosives’ as they searched a property over an unrelated matter.