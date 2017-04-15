Man dies in South Shields hit and run

A 20-year-old man has been killed in a hit and run incident in South Shields.

The collision happened at 4.30am this morning in Anderson Street when the pedestrian was hit by a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

The junction of Anderson Street and Beach Road

The Vectra was travelling south along Anderson Street before going straight over the roundabout at the junction with Beach Road continuing on Anderson Street.

The driver made off from the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle involved will have substantial damage at the front and are asking anyone who has seen it or has information about where it is to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.