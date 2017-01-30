Man dies in crash after car hits wall and bridge

A man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a stone wall and part of a bridge.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver, a man in his 40s, died when his car left the road on the outskirts of Chester-le-Street yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 3.40pm on the A183 Chester Road, around a quarter of a mile south of Blind Lane interchange, or junction 63 of the A1(M).

The driver of a silver Lexus IS200 was heading in the direction of Sunderland but for some reason his car left the carriageway and collided with a stone wall and bridge parapet. Paramedics and staff from the air ambulance attended to treat the casualty but he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver is believed to be from County Durham.

Durham Constabulary would like to speak with anybody who may have seen the silver Lexus at or around the time of the collision.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on (0191) 375 2159 or Durham Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference 0288 January 29.