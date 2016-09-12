Man dies fortnight after city centre assault

A man who was left with serious injuries after a city centre attack has died, police have confirmed.

The 40-year-old was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and was left fighting for his life following the incident in Times Square in the city on 1.15am on Saturday, August 21.

Northumbria Police has today said the man has died, with three people who have been charged with assault remanded in custody.

A spokesman added: "This matter will be assessed."

The disturbance happened on the same night as a stabbing, when a 33-year-old man was stabbed outside Lloyds bank at Haymarket Metro station just after midnight.

This incident is not thought to be connected in any way to the incident in Times Square.

Anyone who saw either attack, or has any information that could help officers, can contact police on 101.