Man cautioned after cannabis farm found at Sunderland social club

A large cannabis farm has been uncovered at a Sunderland social club building.

Police were called to the Ivy Leaf Club, in Suffolk Street, Hendon, at 6.46pm on Sunday, July 30, following reports of a break-in.

Officers attended and discovered a cannabis farm in the upstairs with approximately 150 plants as well as lighting and heating equipment used to grow them.

Officers have since dismantled the farm and disposed of the cannabis plants.

Sunderland East Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said: “We will continue to tackle drugs and drug supply and take action to target those suspected of being involved.

“If people have concerns about drugs misuse they are urged to contact their local neighbourhood team via 101."

A 53-year-old man was arrested following the discovery and given a caution for producing cannabis.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the cannabis farm is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference no 974 of 30/07/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.