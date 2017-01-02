Man arrested on suspicion of assault after New Year's Day disturbance

A man was taken to hospital for treatment following disorder on a Sunderland housing estate.

A 29-year-old was taken to hospital after an incident in Thorndale Road, Thorney Close, at 9pm yesterday.

Northumbria Police have not said what injuries he sustained, but said he was later discharged from hospital.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody today as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information which can help the investigation can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.