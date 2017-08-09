Man arrested in Sunderland on suspicion of sexual grooming offence

A man has been arrested in Sunderland on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The man, 35, was arrested by officer last month on Monday, July 31.

He has since been released under investigation by officers pending further enquiries.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "At 8.43pm on Monday, July 31, police arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of an attempted sexual grooming offence in Sunderland.

"He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."