Man arrested after woman punched in Sunderland city centre

A man has been arrested by police after a woman was punched in Sunderland.

The incident happened in Fawcett Street in the city centre earlier today at about 10.30am.

Thankfully, the woman was not left injured in the attack.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault by officers.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was punched in Fawcett Street in Sunderland at around 10.30am this morning.

"The woman was not injured."