Man arrested after woman punched in Sunderland city centre

A man has been arrested by police after a woman was punched in Sunderland.
The incident happened in Fawcett Street in the city centre earlier today at about 10.30am.
Thankfully, the woman was not left injured in the attack.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault by officers.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was punched in Fawcett Street in Sunderland at around 10.30am this morning.
"The woman was not injured."
