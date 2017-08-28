Man arrested after woman bitten by dog in South Shields is bailed

A man who was arrested after a woman was bitten by a dog in South Shields has been released on bail.

Police were called to Julian Street on the Lawe Top at about 7pm yesterday after reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog.

Neighbours said the occupants of the flat own a Japanese Akita.

The street was sealed off for the duration of the incident, which lasted several hours.

It is believed a police armed response unit was involved in the operation.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the dog had been "dealt with", and a man was later arrested.

He has now been bailed pending further investigation.

The woman is still thought to be in a stable condition in hospital.