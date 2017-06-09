Man arrested after people taken hostage at job centre building

Police have arrested a man after several people were taken hostage earlier today at a job centre.

A man entered the Job Centre in Clifford Street, Byker, in Newcastle, with a knife and took several people hostage.

They were later freed and a bomb disposal unit brought in by police over fears the man may have had an explosive device.

However, he has now been arrested and is in custody.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "The man who entered the Job Centre Plus in Byker earlier this morning has been arrested by officers and is in police custody.

"A search of the premises will now take place so the cordon around the premises will remain.

"Road closures will also remain in place as a precautionary measure and Byker Metro station will also stay closed.

"Nobody was injured during the incident and police want to thank the public for their patience as we brought this to a safe conclusion."