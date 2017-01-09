Man arrested after armed siege at bookmakers still being quizzed by police

A man arrested following an armed siege at a South Tyneside bookmakers is still being quizzed by police.

Four people were held hostage at Coral bookmakers in Grange Road, Jarrow, yesterday after a man armed with gun went into the building.

Specialist police officers were sent to the scene and following negotiations by police, three of the four people were released by the man unharmed.

One person - believed to be a member of staff - remained inside the premises with the man for sometime.

The siege which began at about 5.45pm lasted for three hours with the fourth person eventually being released.

A 39-year-old man, arrested after being tasered by officers, is still being quizzed by police.

A firearm was also seized by police.