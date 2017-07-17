Man arrested after allegedly trying to meet underage girl in Sunderland

A man has been arrested by police after he allegedly tried to meet an underage girl in Sunderland.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Late Sunday night into early Monday morning a man was arrested for attempting to meet a girl under 16 in Sunderland.

"He is currently in police custody."