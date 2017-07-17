Man arrested after allegedly trying to meet underage girl in Sunderland

A man has been arrested by police after he allegedly tried to meet an underage girl in Sunderland.
Officers arrested a man in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of the allegation.
He is currently in police custody.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Late Sunday night into early Monday morning a man was arrested for attempting to meet a girl under 16 in Sunderland.
"He is currently in police custody."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.