Man appears in court following death of woman, 91, who was hit by car

A man has appeared in court after a 91-year-old woman died when she was hit by a car.

The victim, Catherine Duncan, died yesterday after she was injured in Jubilee Road, in Gosforth, Newcastle, on Thursday.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city where she died on Friday.

She had lived in Nelson Avenue, also in Gosforth.

Officers investigating the collision charged a 36-year-old man with causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, having no insurance and being a disqualified driver.

He appeared before Newcastle Crown Court this morning and has been remanded in custody.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting 1033 of 060417.