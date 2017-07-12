Man admits killing former soldier in knife attack

A man has admitted killing a former soldier from Wearside.

Craig Guy, 34, was found dead after being wounded at The Beacon, a centre for homeless veterans, at Catterick Garrison, on April 13.

Popular Mr Guy was from Washington and had also lived in the Southwick area of Sunderland.

Ian McLaughlin, 51, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

He denied a charge of murder, with the case then adjourned for prosecutors to consider his pleas.

McLaughlin, whose address in court was given as Marne Road, Catterick Garrison, will appear before the court again on Friday, August 4.

Following Mr Guy's death, well-wishers left messages of sadness and words support for his family on the Echo's Facebook page, while a JustGiving page was also set up to help his loved ones with costs.

Deborah Atkinson said: "That's awful !! He lived by me just before he went there, he told me all about where he was moving to and about his military issues "

Michelle Borrett said: "God bless.Thinking of all your loved ones at this very sad time.God bless x"

David Shaw said: "A great guy...have some great memories to cherish...thinking of his family...R.I.P big lad...see you at the final reorg till then brother..."

Victoria Delaney said: "He fought for our country, and comes back to be stabbed, utter disgrace our country needs to change RIP"

Claire Hunter said: "So sad rest in n peace Craig such a lovely young man xxx"

Martin Clenahan said: "Rip Craig, used to work with him and his mum, my thoughts to his family"

Frank Stratton said: "RIP Craig best wishes to your family at this sad time."