Magic of Disney comes to Sunderland at college family day

The magic of Disney is coming to Sunderland tomorrow as an event for all the family is held.

Sunderland College is hosting Disney’s favourite princesses as part of an action-packed Easter gathering.

The event is being held at the college’s Arts Academy at Bede Campus, with princesses including Belle, Elsa, Anna, Ariel, Snow White and Rapunzel to be on hand to entertain visitors.

There will also be a host of activities for youngsters, including Disney princess and superhero ballet, drama workshops, Easter egg art and dance.

While the children enjoy themselves, adults will get the chance to learn more about the courses on offer.

Sheree Rymer, curriculum leader for creative arts at the college, said: “This is an inspiring time for creative arts in Sunderland as momentum is building for the City of Culture 2021 bid.

“There are so many new opportunities for people to take part in cultural projects and activities, and we are keen to play our part.

“We want to engage with people of all ages and involve them in creative arts, so the idea behind our Easter Family Fun Day is community driven.

“There are lots of exciting and lively activities to keep children entertained, while their parents or carers try out fun and educational taster sessions.

“It’s a great opportunity to have a go at something a little different, and if people are keen to sign-up to one of our short courses, there will be staff on hand to talk about the options available.”

Sessions will be held to showcase the creative arts evening courses which start after the Easter holidays.