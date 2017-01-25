Lotto winner bagged £1m at Sunderland’s ‘Lucky Shop’

A millionaire has been made after a family-run Sunderland newsagent sold a winning National Lottery ticket.

Husband and wife team Amanjot and Jason Kooner, who run Chester News on Chester Road, received the shock news in a letter from Lotto-operator Camelot.

Jason and Amanjot Kooner who run the Chester News in Chester Road, Sunderland, have sold a �1 million plus ticket to one of their customers

They were told the lucky customer bought the ticket in their shop some time during the second half of 2016.

But, due to the winner having ticked a ‘no publicity’ clause, the couple have no way of knowing exactly when the ticket was sold.

They also will not find out how much of a windfall the win generated, but they have been told it is in excess of £1million.

“We are writing to inform you that your store has recently sold a winning National Lottery ticket,” the letter read.

Enclosed was a poster - now proudly on display in the shop - stating: “A millionaire was made in this store.”

The letter adds the company would like to congratulate them on their ‘lucky shop status’, but states they are unable to give any further information other than the draw will have taken place three to six months ago.

Mrs Kooner said: “I was extremely surprised when I received the letter.

“I thought it was maybe just a poster or promotional material, so I just put it away.

Kenny Ashton won �1million on a Scratchcard last year. Picture by Gareth Jones via National Lottery.

“Later on my husband came back and he opened the letter.

“I just couldn’t believe it.

“Because we don’t know when the ticket was sold, we don’t know who sold it, but I am very happy for their customer.

“We have had a few wins of £4,000 or £5,000 before, but never a millionaire winner.”

The win is the latest in a long line of prizes to be scooped by players in the Sunderland area.

Last year dad Kenny Ashton, a window salesman, collected £1million on a scratchcard, but had no plans to jack in his job.

He said the cash would come in handy as he and wife were preparing to welcome a new baby to the family.

He followed on from Slimming World consultant Lynne Pittiglio, from Albany in Washington, who won more than £180,000 in 2013, with the funds used to improve her family home and buy a car.

Ian and Kim McCarthy, from Fatfield in the town, won £1million on a Euromillions raffle draw on Boxing Day in that year, with their money used to move home.

