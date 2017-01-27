Little fighter Bradley Lowery is all smiles with Best of Wearside Award

Brave youngster Bradley Lowery was full of smiles after receiving his Best of Wearside Award.

The Blackhall five-year-old, who is currently undergoing pioneering treatment for terminal cancer neuroblastoma, was the winner of the Child of Courage Award of the annual awards.

The little battler also picked up the Special Recognition Award along with fundraisers Lynn Murphy, Michael Eggleston and Charlie Creaser, but was unable to make the ceremony at the Stadium of Light last week.

On his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, mum Gemma Lowery said Bradley was feeling well enough to pose with his trophy, after undergoing the latest round of treatment.

"Bradley is a lot happier in himself today and feeling better," she said.

"We have had a day in the house as we haven't done that in a while and Bradley loves just chilling.

"He is back to hospital tomorrow to get his bloods checked and to see if he needs any transfusions.

"We have had lots of smiles today and this is the first chance we have had to get a photo with his awards he won last week at the Best of Wearside. #mylittlesmiler #cancerhasnocolours#backontopform"

Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and underwent gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

But sadly, the cancer returned and Bradley’s family raised over £700,000 as part of their appeal to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Then just before Christmas, they were told the devastating news that his cancer was terminal and the antibody treatment he is undergoing in the UK is to prolong his life.

Bradley's fight has touched hearts around the world, with Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe taking the time to send Bradley a personal video message for receiving the Best of Wearside Award.

In the message - which was played at the awards night itself - he said: "I'd just like to congratulate little Bradley for this amazing award."

Describing him as "an unbelievable young boy", he said the moment he first met him was "way beyond football."

"He's a special young boy, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart."



