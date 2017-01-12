Little Bradley Lowery set to be Everton mascot at Manchester City game

Little fighter Bradley Lowery set to be an Everton mascot at their game against Manchester City this weekend.

The Blackhall youngster has just returned from a trip to Disneyland Paris with his family, but now he looks set to travel down to Liverpool for the club's match on Sunday.

Kicking off at 1.30pm on January 15, the brave five-year-old will walk out onto the pitch at Goodison Park with Everton FC players.

Taking to Facebook to confirm the news, mum Gemma Lowery said Bradley is so excited.

"Bradley has been invited down to Goodison Park on Sunday, before his treatment starts Monday," she said.

"Bradley is super excited to walk on the pitch with the Everton Football Club players.

"Hope to see you all there to show our appreciation for the support you have shown us."👍🏻

Bradley, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma, is set to undergo pioneering antibody treatment to prolong his life on Monday.

The treatment is part of a trial paid for by the cash raised in his name.

Last year, he was the Sunderland AFC mascot for their game against Everton who who donated £200,000 to help pay for his treatment.