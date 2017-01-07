Little Bradley Lowery gets set to make memories at Disneyland

The family of brave youngster Bradley Lowery are set to travel to Disneyland Paris as part of their mission to create as many memories as possible.

Little Bradley will travel to the Disney resort with parents Gemma and Carl Lowery and his brother Kieran.

Family friend and fundraising campaign co-ordinator Lynn Murphy told how the trip is one of many things the family have planned to enjoy the time they have left with the inspirational youngster.

“The family are going to Disneyland as part of their effort to create a few more memories,” she said.

Lynn said that Bradley is set to start the next round of his treatment on January 16.

Bradley’s family was told before Christmas that his neuroblastoma cancer was terminal.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall, looks set to undergo antibody and chemotherapy treatment to prolong his life later this month.

This week the family have emotionally told of their “real-life nightmare” – four years to the day he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Bradley was initially diagnosed with the illness four years ago, and fought off the cancer before it returned last year.

An emotional post on the Bradley’s Fight Facebook page Gemma said: “Four years ago today I was told that my baby had cancer at the age of 19 months.

“At the time, I thought it was the worst day of my life.

“Little did I know then that I had more of the worst days of my life to come.”

The story of Bradley’s battle with neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of people around the world and following the news his cancer was terminal, the Sunderland fan was invited to the Stadium of Light to be mascot for the Black Cats’ game against Chelsea.

He scored a penalty past Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the warm-up, in a moment which was broadcast around the world.

It even won the BBC Match of the Day Goal of the Month contest for December.

After the heartbreaking news, Bradley’s family also revealed the youngster’s wish was to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

There was an incredible response, and about 250,000 cards were delivered to Bradley.

This week messages of support have continued to pour in on Facebook.

Cass Margaret said: “You are all always on my mind.

Patricia Theresa Alessandra added: “God bless this little prince. He is always in my prayers.”

Claire Louise Odgers commented: “Sending hugs, my heart goes out to you and your little family.

“No child should have to suffer like Bradley has, it’s a cruel world we live in.”