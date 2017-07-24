Literacy project helps Sunderland youngsters bridge the gap to learning

Students who took part in a school literacy project were given the VIP treatment when they visited the site of the New Wear Crossing.

The group of Year 7 students from Castle View Enterprise Academy were invited to the Sunderland construction site in Pallion after producing outstanding work that showed off their understanding of the project, as well as their writing and presentation skills.

Students took part in the project, organised through educational programme Forum Talent Potential, which asked the pupils to use their literacy, understanding and persuasive skills to explain what the benefits of Sunderland’s new bridge will be to young people.

The project was kicked off with a presentation in school by Sunderland City Councillor Michael Mordey, before the children went away to carry out their research, and showcased their findings through essays, leaflets and drawings.

A group of children who had excelled and put in extra effort were chosen to visit the site to see for themselves the progress being made on the New Wear Crossing,.

Glynn Palmer-Bell, Assistant Director of English at Castle View Enterprise Academy, said it had been an interesting project for the students, and one that every child could get involved in.

He said: “Our Year 7 students have really risen to the challenge and have responded with enthusiasm.”

Councillor Mordey, said: “I don’t think we can over-estimate the impact this bridge will have on our young people, so it’s great to see them on site, asking questions and presenting their own ideas and thoughts.

“The work they have produced is impressive.”