Likely Lads sitcom star Rodney Bewes dies at the age of 79

The Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes has died at the age of 79

The actor - best known for his role as Bob Ferris in the North-East-based BBC sitcom - died on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Twitter, his agent Michelle Braidman described him as a "true one off".

She added: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

"We will miss his charm and ready wit."

Bewes, born in Bingley, near Bradford, would have turned 80 next week, his agent said.

He went on to star in the sequel to the sitcom, Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads, alongside Sunderland-born James Bolam, Brigit Forsyth and Sheila Fearn.