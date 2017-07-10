Leavers are rewarded for never missing a day’s school

Four teenagers picked up awards for never missing a day during five years of secondary school.

Emily Watt, Christopher Corr, Jack Levitt and Stephanie Ray have left Kepier Academy at Houghton with 100% attendance records.

The students were presented with the rare commendation at the Dairy Lane school’s leavers’ assembly.

Scott Bisset, the senior pastoral leader for attendance, said: “This is an exceptional achievement by any standards.

“While we appreciate not everyone is able to achieve this reward due to their personal circumstances, this is a story of superb willpower, resilience and a drive for achievement.

“It’s a great credit to our school to have learners with this sort of commitment, inspiring other younger learners to follow in their footsteps.

“I have no doubt these learners and many others like them will go on to achieve great things.”