Last known movements of Sunderland murder victim Robert Hutchinson captured on CCTV

Police have released footage showing the last known movements of murder victim Robert Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson was last seen exactly three years ago and his family say they have gone through "hell" during that time.

CCTV pictures of what is believed to be Robert Hutchinson on the day he disappeared.

Police confirmed that they are treating his disappearance as murder, although no body has ever been found.

CCTV released by Northumbria Police shows Mr Hutchinson on June 23, 2014, as he goes into the Lumley Tower blocks of flats in Hendon, before he leaves the building.

He is then seen leaving his Hendon home, in Corporation Road, just after 6pm, before footage showed him filling up his Nissan Micra with petrol at Asda in Leechmere.

Footage taken from a camera at the Chester's pub, just off Chester Road, is believed to show Mr Hutchinson, who would now be 60, walking at the back of the venue shortly after 11pm.

CCTV footage from the Chester's pub of a man who is believed to be Robert Hutchinson on the day he went missing, June 23, 2014.

The Micra vehicle was later found parked in Stewart Street, close to the Chester's.

A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 is now being offered for providing information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives in finding Mr Hutchinson should contact Northumbria Police on 101 ext 69191 quoting reference 410 260614, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence and can be passed anonymously if necessary.