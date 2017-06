Easington has stayed Labour red after Grahame Morris was re-elected to serve the constituency.

He polled 23,152 votes in yesterday's election.

In second place was Conservative Barney Campbell who was given 8,260 votes, while North East Party representative Susan McDonnell managed to get 2,355 votes.

UKIP's Allyn Roberts was fourth on 1,727, Tom Hancock of the Liberal Democrats got 460 and Martin Warin of the Green Party got 410 votes.