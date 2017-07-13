Kind hearted youngster puts Bradley Lowery’s name on Sunderland strip

A kind-hearted youngster has put Bradley Lowery’s name on his new Sunderland strip in an effort to keep his memory alive.

Nine-year-old Kieran Whitfield asked to have the Bradley’s name on his new kit to pay tribute to the little battler who sadly died on Friday.

The Blackhall six-year-old, who tragically lost his long fight with cancer neuroblastoma, was a huge Sunderland fan.

Kieran, a pupil at Broadway Junior School on Springwell Road, plans to wear the top on Friday when his school honours Bradley with a red and white day.

His mum Melissa Lancaster from Pennywell, said she couldn’t be prouder of her son.

She said: “His school has been fundraising for Bradley when he needed to pay for treatment in America.

“They held events like a penalty shoot out and his school also held quite a few assemblies about him and his progress.

“When Bradley died on Friday the head teacher spoke about it. “Kieran said he had seen the flowers left at the stadium and asked if he could get a new Sunderland top and put Bradley’s name on the back so that everyone would remember him.

“He also chose the number one because there is only one Bradley Lowery.”

She added: “I am really proud as he is only nine-years-old, so not many kids his age would have asked for something like that.

“He is quite sensitive to things like that though because his brother Charlie who is five has additional needs.

“He has been diagnosed with autism and a condition called En Coup de Sabre, Linear Scleroderma, which is where the body attacks itself.

“The idea of the strip is to keep Bradley’s memory alive.”

Kieran’s school is asking pupils to wear red and white on Friday and donate £1 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.”