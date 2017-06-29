Kind firms help Sunderland Scout group after £33,000 minibus was vandalised

Kind-hearted businesses have stepped in to help out a Wearside Scout group after their minibus was damaged by mindless yobs.

The Echo reported last month how a £33,000 vehicle belonging to Castletown Scouts had bits of bricks thrown at its windows.

The 25th Sunderland (Castletown) scouts were delighted to receive their repaired mini-bus from Graeme Moan of Car & Bike Magic, Wear Street, Sunderland, who had heard that their mini-bus had been vandalised by yobs throwing bricks damaging windows and bodywork. Pictured with the scouts are l-r Katherine Lavender, Sean Connelly, Alan Palmer and Graeme Moan.

The minibus was parked at the group’s base in Swallow Dene, in Castle View, which is protected by an eight foot-high fence.

Events have had to be cancelled because of the attack, with leaders left concerned about how much repairs would increase their insurance premiums.

But thankfully, bosses at repair shop Car and Bike Magic, of Wear Street, near the Queen Alexandra Bridge, saw the group’s plight and stepped in to carry out work on the minibus.

Graeme Moan of the business has done all of the work free of charge.

Damage to Castletown Scouts' minibus after bricks were thrown at it.

“We are over the moon with the repairs which Graeme has done,” said group Scout leader Alan Palmer.

“Sylvia his wife saw what had happened to the minibus on Facebook and it just went from there really.

“That they’ve done the work free of charge is absolutely fantastic.

“He’s even done things we didn’t ask to be repaired like a few little scratches on the body.”

The group are now able to go on trips and take part in activities which they were unable to when the vehicle was damaged.

“We’re back to normal and doing a coast walk this Friday, which of course the kids are ecstatic about,” added Mr Palmer.

“The parents are all really pleased too.”

Mr Moan said: “I talked about it with my wife and we decided we’d bring it in and sort the repairs.

“They would have had to cancel a lot of the trips they had booked and why should kids like that suffer all because of one person doing that?”

Another firm, Electrical Centre in Pallion, have also donated CCTV which will be put up at the Scouts’ base to deter vandals in future.

Mr Palmer said: “Tony Holder from the shop has donated the equipment and we’ve been fitting it this week, so hopefully we’ll have everything covered from now on.”