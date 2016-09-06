Killer caged for life for Tipu Sultan murder loses appeal against conviction

A killer who was locked up for life after gunning down a much-loved South Tyneside takeway boss has lost his bid to appeal against his conviction

Michael McDougall blasted dad-of-two Tipu Sultan in the neck with a sawn-off shotgun after bursting into Herbs and Spice, in Lake Avenue, South Shields in April of last year.

Tipu Sultan.

McDougall, of Hawthorn Avenue, South Shields, was caged for 34 years at Newcastle Crown Court in March after being found guilty of the 32-year-old’s murder and two charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The cold-blooded murder sent showckwaves through an entire community but remorseless McDougall made light of his crimes after asking from the dock if his hefty sentence could be suspended as his life term was passed.

The 47-year-old launched an appeal against the conviction just weeks after being put back behind bars.

But a court judge has refused him the right to appeal against his conviction.

Michael Mullen, 24, of Hawthorne Avenue, South Shields, who had taken McDougall to and from the murder scene on the back of a motorbike, was cleared of murder but jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

No true motivation for the horrifying killing of Mr Sultan, from the Millfield area of Sunderland. was ever uncovered during the three-week murder trial.

The case was thrust back into the national spotlight last night thanks to a BBC Crimewatch programme detailing how murder cops brought the two killers to justice.

A sea of floral tributes were left outside Mr Sultan’s family-run business in South Shields in the wake of his tragic death, while hundreds gathered to honour him at his funeral in Sunderland.

Michael McDougall lodged an appeal against his life term.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed that McDougall had been denied right of appeal by a judge following a court hearing.

After the killers were jailed, Mr Sultan’s brother Mahsum Sultan said: “This has been the most difficult year for our family.

“The violent way in which Tipu was taken from us has changed our lives beyond recognition.”