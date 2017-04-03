Kids bring ancient history to life

Youngsters at a County Durham school took a step back in time to bring history to life.

History-loving students at an East Durham school for pupils with special needs, brought the past to the present with an exploration into ancient worlds.

The primary students at Hope Wood Academy in Easington, showed off their ancient artefacts at a whole school show-and-tell event after spending an entire school term studying the lives of ancient Greeks, Romans and of course the Egyptians.

Pupils paraded their replica sarcophagus, as well as Egyptian headwear, modrock mummies, Greek urns, Roman helmets, necklaces, masks, decorative fans and salt dough crafts, all of which they had crafted themselves during lessons.

And, the rest of the students and staff at the Crawlaw Road school, were very impressed by the work of the youngsters.

Hope Wood Academy is a specialist school which supports learning for students aged from two to 19 with moderate learning difficulties and severe and complex needs.

Class teacher and primary topic leader, Keeley Steel, said the children had thoroughly enjoyed the topic.

She said: “Each term we study a whole primary school topic which encompasses history, science and art.

“All of our primary classes have looked at different eras of ancient history and then brought their findings and their artwork to show the rest of the school what they have learnt.

“Because our students have a vast range of abilities, we ensure that our topic work includes aspects which all of the children, no matter what their individual needs are, can take part and enjoy.”

Hope Wood Academy primary pupils will begin a new topic next term looking at ‘food glorious food’.

Pupil, Jasper Defty, six, said: “I really liked learning about the past.

“I found out a lot about the ancient Egyptians and made a sarcophagus and a modrock mummy.”

Hope Wood Academy is part of Ascent Multi-Academy Trust, which is a partnership of five North East special schools. This partnership benefits students through shared resources, expertise and curriculum access.

Other schools which are part of the education trust are three Sunderland academies, Portland Academy, Barbara Priestman Academy and The New Bridge Academy, as well as Ash Trees Academy, which is in Billingham.