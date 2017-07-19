Kaiser Chiefs star to run Great North Run for music therapy charity

Kaiser Chiefs musician Nick Baines will tackle the Great North Run for a second time this summer.

Nick, affectionately known as Peanut, will line up for the world’s biggest half marathon, which ends in South Shields, on Sunday, September 10, to raise cash for the Graham Wylie Foundation’s Rock n Raise campaign.

Nick Baines with Kaiser Chiefs bandmate Ricky Wilson.

And the star will be joined by comedian and Viz creator Simon Donald, ITV news reader Ian Payne and award-winning Jersey Boys actor Ryan Molloy, who are all also taking part.

Rock n Raise was launched last year as part of the foundation, which is raising funds through music events to support the creation of a music therapy centre at the former matron’s lodge at Newcastle’s Fleming Hospital.

When complete the centre will use music therapy to help young people and teenagers from across the North Eats.

With band-mate and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson cheering him on, Peanut finished last year’s run in one hour, 34 minutes and raised more than £2,000 for the initiative

And just hours after crossing the line, Peanut took to the stage with the rest of the band to headline at the inaugural Rock n Raise concert at Newcastle Arena, which raised a further £45,000.

This year, the former Newcastle University student is aiming to smash both his previous time and his fundraising total.

“I’m coming back to my university city to take part in the Great North Run again, raising money for the Graham Wylie Foundation’s Rock n Raise arm, which is planning to bring music therapy to the North East,” he said.

“The Graham Wylie Foundation has generously donated a building for Nordoff Robbins to provide life changing music therapy to children and young people.

“Planning is now in place, so they can soon begin turning the building into the first music therapy centre outside of London.”

Graham said: “Following the success of our inaugural Rock n Raise concert last year, it’s fantastic to have the support of Peanut once again.

“The Kaiser Chiefs have been very supportive since the start, and we know Peanut is determined to beat his fundraising total this year.

"We are delighted that he has signed up to run again.

Fans can sponsor Peanut by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaiser-peanut or texting PEANUT to 70300 to donate £3.